On New Year's Day, price of commercial LPG cylinder hiked by 25

Published on Jan 01, 2023 01:26 PM IST

The cost of domestic LPG cylinder, on the other hand, remains unchanged.

Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

On the very first day of the new year, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the rates of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, by up to 25. However, prices have been raised only for the 19 kg commercial cylinder, while those of the 14.2 kg domestic ones remain unchanged.

Previously, prices of the commercial LPG cylinder were revised on November 1 last year, when these were made reduced by 115 per unit. For domestic LPG ones, meanwhile, the previous cost revision was done on July 6, 2022, when these were increased by 50 per unit.

After Sunday's revision, commercial LPG cylinder is available in the 4 metros at 1,768 (Delhi), 1,721 (Mumbai), 1,870 (Kolkata) and 1,971 (Chennai). On the other hand, domestic cylinder continues to be available for 1,053 in Delhi, 1,052.5 in Mumbai, 1,079 in Kolkata, and 1,068.5 in Chennai.

In other cities, rates of domestic cylinders are:

CityRate
Ahmedabad 1,060
Bengaluru 1,055.5
Bhopal 1,058.5
Chandigarh 1,062.5
Dehradun 1,072
Jaipur 1,056.5
Kanyakumari 1,137
Lucknow 1,090.5
Patna 1,151
Ranchi 1,110.5
Shimla 1,097.5
Srinagar 1,169
Visakhapatnam 1,061
