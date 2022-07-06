Domestic LPG cylinder costlier from today. Check rates

The price of a domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder weighing 14.2 kilograms has increased by ₹50 per cylinder from Wednesday. In the national capital Delhi, a domestic LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,053.

In Mumbai, the domestic LPG cylinder will be sold at ₹1,052.50, compared to the previous price of ₹1002.50 per cylinder. In Chennai, customers will now have to pay ₹1068.50 to purchase a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder.

On the other hand, in Kolkata, the price of such a cylinder has increased to ₹1,079, compared to the previous price of ₹1,029.

In Bengaluru, the price of the domestic cylinder has climbed to ₹1055.5. With Wednesday's hike, customers in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar will have to pay ₹1,169 for the cylinder. In Shimla, this price is nearing ₹1,100.

On Wednesday, the price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder also increased by ₹18 per cylinder. But the price of a 19kg commercial cylinder has decreased by ₹8.50.

On July 1, the price of commercial LPG was cut by ₹198 per 19-kg cylinder in line with the softening international rates. In June, this price was cut by ₹135.