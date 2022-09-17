On PM Modi's birthday, here are 5 public schemes introduced by him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today. After assuming office in 2014, Modi has introduced several public welfare schemes in the past eight years in office. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the prime minister called for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or a self-reliant India. On his birthday, here we are going to tell you about 5 public investment schemes introduced by the Narendra Modi government.



1. Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Introduced in 2018, the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a central government scheme which provides an income support of ₹6,000 per year in three equal instalments to all land holding poor families. According to the scheme's official website, the definition of a family for the scheme is husband, wife and minor children. It is the state government and union territory administration's responsibility to identify the farmer families eligible for the scheme. The funds will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of these families.

2. Jan Dhan Yojana: Launched in 2014, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is aimed at ensuring universal access to banking facilities with at least one basic banking account for every household. Under this scheme, a savings bank account is opened for a person. There is no need to maintain any minimum balance in these Jan Dhan accounts. The interest is earned on the deposit in this account. The account holder is also provided with a Rupay Debit card, an accidental insurance cover of ₹1 lakh which was later hiked to ₹2 lakh for those who opened the account after August 28, 2018. The Jan Dhan accounts are eligible for direct bank transfer and other schemes.

3. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced this scheme for girls in 2015. This scheme is being run through post offices. According to Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, the parents can open accounts for their daughters below ten years of age. The interest rate under this scheme stands at 7.8 per cent.

4. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana: This scheme was launched in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh by PM Modi in 2016. The scheme was introduced to make cooking fuel such as LPG available to the rural and deprived households which were using traditional cooking fuels like firewood, coal, cow-dung cakes etc, the official website states. As of September 1, 2022, a total of 9.49,69,244 connections have been released under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. On the other hand, more than 1.50 crore connections have been released under Ujjwala Yojana 2.0.



5. PM Mudra Yojana: The scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2015 to provide loans up to ₹10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small and micro enterprises. The loans are given by commercial banks, regional rural banks, small finance banks, micro-finance institutions (MFI) and non-banking financial companies. The borrower can approach any of the lending institutions mentioned above or can apply online through this portal www.udyamimitra.in .

