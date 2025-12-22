OneAssist, OTTplay launch ‘Pocket Saver Plan’ for offline shoppers

OneAssist and OTTplay have officially launched the ‘Pocket Saver Plan’ to bridge the gap between essential household services and digital entertainment. The Pocket Saver Plan makes assistance and entertainment easily accessible in one affordable package. (Handout)

This first-of-its-kind “sachet-priced” bundle is designed for India’s offline retail customers, offering a unique combination of home appliance protection and premium streaming content.

“The Pocket Saver Plan makes assistance and entertainment easily accessible in one affordable package,” OneAssist CEO Abhishek Maheshwari said in a statement. Anil Dua, chief revenue officer at HT Media Labs, described the partnership as a “double win” for consumers purchasing new electronics.

The 'Pocket Saver Plan' addresses two primary pain points:

The high cost of appliance repairs

Fragmented nature of digital entertainment In one purchase, customers receive one home appliance repair service covering essential devices like TVs, refrigerators, or washing machines, and access to five OTT subscriptions.

The entertainment package, powered by OTTplay, includes popular platforms such as Sun NXT, Aha Tamil, Aha Telugu, ETV Win, and Fancode. By offering content in languages ranging from Tamil and Telugu to Bengali and Punjabi, the plan ensures relevance for diverse regional audiences across the country.

“Families look for practical, high-value solutions. The Pocket Saver Plan offers exactly that at a price every household can justify,” Mrs. Thangamalar, partner at Vasanth & Co., said.

For retailers, the ‘Pocket Saver Plan’ is an easy-to-sell proposition—instant value at the point of purchase, which helps convert walk-ins more effectively.

“When a family buys a new device, they want peace of mind and everyday entertainment,” Abhinav Singh Chauhan, Business Head — TaaS, B2B & VAS at HT Media Labs. “By pairing repair cover with an OTTplay subscription, we’ve created a simple, affordable bundle that fits real household needs and the strong retail response proves it.”