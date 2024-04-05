 Onion, tomato price surge to blame? Veg thali rises by 7% in March - Hindustan Times
Onion, tomato price surge to blame? Veg thali rises by 7% in March

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2024 08:10 AM IST

The cost of a vegetarian thali increased to ₹27.3 per plate in March. What about non-vegetarian thali?

The cost of a vegetarian thali became expensice in March owing to rise in onion, potato and tomato prices, an arm of domestic rating agency Crisil said. The price rose by 7 per cent in March while a cool down in poultry prices led to a 7 per cent decline in non-vegetarian thali.

The cost of a vegetable thali includes roti, vegetables (onions, tomatoes and potatoes), rice, dal, curd and salad.
The Crisil Market Intelligence and Analysis said in its monthly "Roti Rice Rate" report that the cost of a vegetable thali- which includes roti, vegetables (onions, tomatoes and potatoes), rice, dal, curd and salad- increased to 27.3 per plate in March. This was 25.5 in the year-ago period, and was 27.4 in February 2024, it said.

"The cost of the veg thali increased due to a surge of 40 per cent, 36 per cent and 22 per cent on-year in prices of onion, tomato and potato, respectively, due to lower arrivals of onion and potato and low base of last fiscal for tomatoes," the report said. Prices of rice also increased 14 per cent and pulses by 22 per cent, it added.

What about a non-veg thali?

In the case of non-veg thali, in which dal gets replaced by chicken, the price declined to 54.9 as against 59.2 in the year-ago period, it noted. Although this was higher when compared with 54 per thali in preceding February, it said. The reason for the fall is a 16 per cent decline in the cost of the broiler prices that has a 50 per cent weight in the overall price, it said. In February, the prices of broiler increased 5 per cent because of the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the report said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Friday, April 05, 2024
