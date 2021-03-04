IND USA
While OPEC+ is still widely expected to revive some of the 7 million barrels a day they've idled, a preliminary meeting of ministers earlier in the day didn't get into specifics.
OPEC+ silence has oil market second-guessing next supply move

Saudi Arabia and Russia, leaders of group, held bilateral talks on Wednesday, seeking common ground as Riyadh urges caution and Moscow presses to raise output, a delegate said.
Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:17 AM IST

OPEC and its allies kept oil-watchers guessing about their next move, after a day of preliminary talks offered few clues as to whether the market will get the April supply increase it’s been expecting.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, leaders of group, held bilateral talks on Wednesday, seeking common ground as Riyadh urges caution and Moscow presses to raise output, a delegate said. While OPEC+ is still widely expected to revive some of the 7 million barrels a day they’ve idled, a preliminary meeting of ministers earlier in the day didn’t get into specifics.

The trajectory of oil prices in the coming months now rests on the outcome of Thursday’s full meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Crude could move higher if the group doesn’t deliver all of the extra barrels the market needs to fuel the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“OPEC+ may raise by only 0.9 million barrels a day in April,” said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst and co-founder at Energy Aspects Ltd. Anything less than the 1.4 million barrel-a-day hike that had previously been expected “should be viewed as bullish by the market.”

Plot twists

Saudi Arabia, the leader of the producers’ group alongside Russia, has developed a liking for bullish surprises. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman triggered a sharp surge in prices at the cartel’s January meeting by springing a unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels a day on an unsuspecting market. He has often warned of his willingness to inflict pain on anyone short-selling oil.

“Given his repeated insistence that it is a futile exercise to predict Saudi action, we think His Royal Highness may look to cement his reputation as the prince of plot twists,” said Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Despite the notes of caution, veteran OPEC-watchers still expected some extra barrels from the group. There’s little chance that the group will hold output at current levels in April, given the pressure from members including the United Arab Emirates and Russia to pump more, said Sen. In Croft’s view, the most likely outcome is an increase of 500,000 to 1 million barrels a day.

Two-part deal

There are two distinct elements to the production increase that OPEC+ will debate on Thursday.

First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective output hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out the extra supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day it’s been making voluntarily in February and March?

Russia has been the most consistent advocate for the first element, and other members largely agreed that it should go ahead, people familiar with the matter said earlier this week.

On the second, Saudi Arabia originally intended for its voluntary supply reduction to only last for two months. But recently, the kingdom has been considering whether to return all of the barrels in a single month, or over a longer period, people familiar with the matter said this week.

“From a risk management perspective, the direction of travel appears to be to maintain a tighter policy than the market expects for a bit longer,” said Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official.

The group’s own analysts think the market is ready for extra supply. Even if OPEC+ were to boost production by 2.4 million barrels a day between February and June -- the maximum amount allowed under the current deal -- it will still be able to clear the remnants of the 2020 supply glut by August, according to a presentation from the secretariat’s technical experts on Tuesday.

While OPEC+ ministers may not be giving clear signals, the recent trend in oil prices points to a market that needs more supply. Brent crude jumped 2.3% on Wednesday to $64.12 a barrel, an increase of 24% this year.

“They’re going to respond to the pressure” to raise production with prices at this level, said Ed Morse, global head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. Yet he also advised against taking the cartel’s actions for granted. “I have told our clients I would not invest in any way on this OPEC meeting -- I think there are too many wildcards.”


Including stores in its theme parks and those owned by others, the company has about 600 retail locations globally. Disney is also evaluating the shutdown of European stores as it rethinks its retail strategy. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
business

Disney to shut 60 North American stores, 20% of global total

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:48 AM IST
The company has about 300 Disney stores now, a number that has shrunk dramatically over the years as the world’s largest entertainment company experimented with different ways to get its merchandise to fans.
Six Indian universities were featured in QS’s Environmental Sciences ranking, with IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur (151-200) attaining top-200 positions.(PTI)
business

25 courses by Indian varsities in top 100

By Prashant K Nanda, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:09 AM IST
  • Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore retained its ranks for Materials Science (78th) and Chemistry (93rd).
Vaccines administered at government health facilities will be free, while private facilities cannot charge over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 per dose, the government has said.(File Photo / REUTERS)
business

Infy, Accenture to cover jab cost for Indian staff

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:21 AM IST
  • India’s vaccination campaign ramped up on Monday, with people above the age of 60, and individuals 45 or older suffering from certain medical conditions, now eligible for shots.
Advances in aggregation, anonymisation, on-device processing and other privacy-preserving technologies offer a clear path to replacing individual identifiers, Google said.(REUTERS)
business

Google looks to test interest-based user tracking

By Saumya Tewari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:17 AM IST
  • The company, which relies heavily on digital advertising using user data, said it will not track individual-level data such as personally identifiable information (PII) graphs based on people’s email addresses.
Worryingly, however, employment declined for the third month in a row, and companies noted the sharpest rise in overall expenses for eight years.(iStock)
business

Services expand at fastest rate in a year in Feb

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:10 AM IST
  • In comparison, PMI for the manufacturing sector had fallen marginally to 57.5 in February from 57.7 a month ago, data released on Monday showed.
The GST Council is chaired by the Union finance minister and has finance ministers of states as its members.(File Photo)
business

GST Council to fix inverted duty anomaly soon

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:03 AM IST
  • The Council is expected to meet this month, but a date is yet to be finalized, the first person said.
In an interview with Mint, Jalan had earlier said that the ministry had assured the consortium that whatever slot is required will be made availab(File photo: Mint/ Abhijit Bhatlekar)
business

Jet owner must apply for fresh airport slots, say authorities

By Rhik Kundu, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:56 PM IST
  • Lawyers representing the consortium had earlier insisted that DGCA and the aviation ministry must follow the principle of historicity and grant slots to the revived Jet Airways.
The company also plans to introduce at least five new passenger vehicle models next year to drive sales, the people said.(Reuters)
business

Maruti targets record production

By Malayaban Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • The Suzuki Motor Corp. unit has told its suppliers about its strategies, asking them to ramp up production, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
In other regions of Asia, too, markets ended higher, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, China’s Shanghai Composite, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi climbing 0.5-3%.(Bloomberg)
business

Stocks soar over 2% on global rally amid growing optimism

By Nasrin Sultana, Ashwin Ramarathinam, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:49 PM IST
  • The BSE Sensex gained 1,147.76 points or 2.28% to end at 51,444.65, while the Nifty surged 326.50 points or 2.19% to close at 15,245.60
Data available till January end showed this class of tax filers, the biggest chunk of all tax filers, shrank 6.6% from a year ago.(Representational photo)
business

Salaried class shrank in FY20

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:45 PM IST
  • For those filing returns for FY20 in form ITR-1—people with income from salaries, one house property and farm income up to 5,000—the last date for filing was January 10, 2021.
A pedestrian wearing her facemask walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California on November 30, 2020. (AFP File Photo )
business

Bank of America says US economy is hurt by a lack of workforce diversity

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:13 PM IST
“Rule 101 of investing is to diversify investment capital to maximize returns, so why don‘t we do the same with human capital?” an analyst said in a report.
HDFC said customers who have good credit histories can avail new loans at 6.75%. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
real estate

HDFC reduces interest rates on home loans

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • HDFC also outlined that the changes will affect customers who currently have availed home loan benefits from the lender.
Pulkit Vij
business

Pulkit Vij of Kamal Associates carries forward father’s ‘budget housing' dream

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the market continued to grow for Pulkit’s business because of their resolution to provide “Apna Ghar, Sabka Ghar”, which he treats like a daily mission.
The cryptocurrency has been volatile. Prices plunged 21% last week and have recovered with the broad bounce back in equities.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 in recovery from last week’s rout

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The digital token climbed 8% to trade around $51,500 in early US trading, reaching the highest level in a week.
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

GST body could correct inverted duty on textile, fertiliser, footwear in March

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This is an old issue that required urgent attention now as businesses involved in these sectors are unable to claim input-tax credit because of higher levies on raw materials compared to the finished goods
