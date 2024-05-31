OpenAI acts on ‘Godmode ChatGPT’ that teaches ‘how to create napalm, cook meth’
Sharing screenshots of the prompts, the hacker claimed that they were able to bypass OpenAI's guardrails.
OpenAI quickly stepped up to ban a jailbroken version of ChatGPT which can teach users dangerous tasks after a hacker known as "Pliny the Prompter" released the rogue ChatGPT called “GODMODE GPT”. On X (formerly Twitter), the hacker announced the creation of the chatbot saying, "GPT-4o UNCHAINED! This very special custom GPT has a built-in jailbreak prompt that circumvents most guardrails, providing an out-of-the-box liberated ChatGPT so everyone can experience AI the way it was always meant to be: free. Please use responsibly, and enjoy!”
Sharing screenshots of the prompts, the hacker claimed that they were able to bypass OpenAI's guardrails as in one such screenshot, the bot can be seen advising on how to cook meth while in another, the AI gives a "step-by-step guide" for how to "make napalm with household items." Godmode GPT was also seen giving advice on how to infect macOS computers and hotwire cars.
X users responded to the hacker's post with one saying, “Works like a charm” while another said, "Beautiful." Others questioned how long the corrupt chatbot would be accessible, saying, "Does anyone have a timer going for how long this GPT lasts?"
OpenAI spokesperson Colleen Rize told Futurism that “we are aware of the GPT and have taken action due to a violation of our policies.”
The incident comes amid the ongoing struggle between OpenAI and hackers attempting to jailbreak its models as the Sam Altman-company attempts to maintain the integrity of its AI models.
