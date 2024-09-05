 OpenAI considers more expensive subscriptions to its Chatbot AI: Report - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi
OpenAI considers more expensive subscriptions to its Chatbot AI: Report

ByHT News Desk
Sep 05, 2024 09:13 PM IST

OpenAI's Chatbot amassed more than 200 million weekly active users, doubling from the number it had in the last fall season

OpenAI executives are considering higher-priced subscriptions for its upcoming large language models, which includes its reasoning-focused Strawberry and a new flagship LLM dubbed Orion, according to a report by the Information.

OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken on February 3. (Reuters)
Subscription prices will be ranging up to $2,000 per month, according to early internal talks at OpenAI, the report said, citing a person with direct knowledge of the numbers.

ChatGPT Plus costs $20 a month at the moment.

OpenAI said last week that the chatbot amassed more than 200 million weekly active users, doubling from the number it had in the last fall season.

The reported pricing discussions came after media reports said Apple and chip giant Nvidia were in talks to invest in OpenAI as part of a new fundraising round that could value the ChatGPT maker above $100 billion.

