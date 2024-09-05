OpenAI considers more expensive subscriptions to its Chatbot AI: Report

OpenAI's Chatbot amassed more than 200 million weekly active users, doubling from the number it had in the last fall season
OpenAI executives are considering higher-priced subscriptions for its upcoming large language models, which includes its reasoning-focused Strawberry and a new flagship LLM dubbed Orion, according to a report by the Information.
OpenAI said last week that the chatbot amassed more than 200 million weekly active users, doubling from the number it had in the last fall season.
The reported pricing discussions came after media reports said Apple and chip giant Nvidia were in talks to invest in OpenAI as part of a new fundraising round that could value the ChatGPT maker above $100 billion.