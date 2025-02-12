OpenAI makes ChatGPT search open and free for everyone; no signups required

OpenAI has made the ChatGPT search feature available to everyone for free without any requirement of creating an account. OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. (Reuters)

"ChatGPT search is now available to everyone on http://chatgpt.com — no sign-up required,” the Artificial intelligence (AI) giant announced in a post on X.

This update allows users worldwide to access real-time information from the internet using the AI search tool powered by the GPT-4o model. There is also no limit on the number of searches one can do.

The search feature was initially introduced in November 2024, but only for paid subscribers.

OpenAI then made it available for free users in December last year. However, at that point, an account was still needed. However, signups are not mandated anymore for accessing the feature.

This comes at a time when competition related to the AI search engine field is rising. OpenAI is trying to take on the likes of Google with this.

How To Use the ChatGPT search feature

The way to activate web search mode in ChatGPT is by pressing on the globe icon next to the ‘Attach file’ button in the text input field.

ChatGPT displays information sources in two ways; A clickable icon appears after sentences which is a link to the source. It also provides a full list of sources at the bottom of each response.

All of this comes at a time when the Finance Ministry had reportedly asked government employees not to use AI tools like ChatGPT and China's DeepSeek for official tasks due to data security and confidentiality concerns.

Apart from that, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had also visited India recently, meeting with the ministers of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, and tech founders such as those from Paytm, Ixigo, Unacademy and others.