Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

OpenAI may launch Orion, its next flagship AI model by December: Report

ByHT News Desk
Oct 25, 2024 12:40 PM IST

OpenAI is planning to launch its next flagship artificial intellience (AI) model called Orion which has been teased as a hundred times more powerful than GPT-4

OpenAI is planning to launch its next flagship artificial intellience (AI) model called Orion which has been teased as a hundred times more powerful than GPT-4, according to a report by The Verge which cited unnamed sources.

Orion may also be hosted on Microsoft Azure as early as November(Reuters)
Orion may also be hosted on Microsoft Azure as early as November(Reuters)

Also Read: How did Ola Electric ‘resolve’ 99% of complaints? Kunal Kamra reposts shocking customer stories, questions CCPA

However, the AI giant will not release it through ChatGPT, but provide Orion access first to companies it closely works with, unlike GPT-4o and o1, according to the report which added that this is for the companies to use it to build their own products and features.

Orion may also be hosted on Microsoft Azure as early as November, according to the report.

Though OpenAI sees Orion as the successor to GPT-4, it remains unclear if it may be called GPT-5 externally.

OpenAI's longer term goal is to combine its large lanuage models (LLMs) over time to create artificial general intelligence (AGI), which is an even more capable model.

Also Read: Onion prices to remain high in Diwali due to heavy rains, damaged crops, delayed harvest

CEO Sam Altman had also cryptically teased this earlier through a post on X saying he was “excited for the winter constellations to rise soon.”

A question to ChatGPT on what Altman's post is hiding elicits a response stating he's hinting at the word Orion, the winter constellation most visible in the night sky from November to February, according to the report.

OpenAI was also reported to have been using o1, codenamed Strawberry, to train Orion using synthetic data.

The release of Orion comes at a crucial time for the AI giant which has just closed a $6.6 billion funding round requiring the company to restructure itself as a for-profit entity.

Also Read: AI may be used to check traffic violations in new proposal, Nitin Gadkari says

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //