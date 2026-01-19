OpenAI ‘on track’ to unveil first AI device in 2026, Axios reports

OpenAI is “on track” to unveil its first AI device in the second half of 2026, Policy Chief Chris Lehane said at an Axios event in Davos on Monday, putting a timeline on the much awaited hardware designed by the legendary Jony Ive. Jony Ive (left) and Sam Altman. (Handout)

Lehane listed devices as one of the big coming attractions for OpenAI in 2026, saying that he would have news to share “much later in the year”. He didn't commit to the AI device actually going on sale this year, but said OpenAI was “looking at something in the latter part of 2026”.

