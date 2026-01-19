Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    OpenAI ‘on track’ to unveil first AI device in 2026, Axios reports

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has teased a future AI device designed by legendary Apple iPhone designer Jony Ive, without disclosing a concrete timeline for launch.

    Published on: Jan 19, 2026 9:25 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    OpenAI is “on track” to unveil its first AI device in the second half of 2026, Policy Chief Chris Lehane said at an Axios event in Davos on Monday, putting a timeline on the much awaited hardware designed by the legendary Jony Ive.

    Jony Ive (left) and Sam Altman. (Handout)
    Jony Ive (left) and Sam Altman. (Handout)

    Lehane listed devices as one of the big coming attractions for OpenAI in 2026, saying that he would have news to share “much later in the year”. He didn't commit to the AI device actually going on sale this year, but said OpenAI was “looking at something in the latter part of 2026”.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/OpenAI ‘on Track’ To Unveil First AI Device In 2026, Axios Reports
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes