Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 108 points

Equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 108 points and Nifty up by 42 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 108.19 points or trading at 58250.24 and down by 0.19 per cent at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17394.50 at 9.30 am, up by 42 points or 0.24 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors trading in positive bias were realty and oil and gas, while the capital goods sector traded at the lowest.