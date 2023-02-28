Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Opening bell: Sensex up 144 points at 59,433; Nifty above 17,400

Opening bell: Sensex up 144 points at 59,433; Nifty above 17,400

business
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 10:12 AM IST

After a firm start, the BSE Sensex further climbed 144.85 points to 59,433.20. The NSE Nifty advanced 35.55 points to 17,428.25.

A file photo of the BSE. (ANI)
PTI | ByHT News Desk

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday helped by buying in IT counters and an overall positive trend in global markets.

After a firm start, the BSE Sensex further climbed 144.85 points to 59,433.20. The NSE Nifty advanced 35.55 points to 17,428.25.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Wipro, Titan and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

The US markets had ended higher on Monday.

On Monday, the BSE benchmark had declined 175.58 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 59,288.35, while the Nifty fell 73.10 points or 0.42 per cent to end at 17,392.70.

International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.17 per cent to USD 82.59 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth 2,022.52 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
sensex stock markets
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP