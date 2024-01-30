 KM Birla on Indian economy which ‘looks like a wow’ - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Our government deserves much credit: KM Birla on Indian economy which ‘looks like a wow’

Our government deserves much credit: KM Birla on Indian economy which ‘looks like a wow’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2024 11:42 AM IST

Kumar Mangalam Birla on India's economy: KM Birla said the dynamism and energy of a young country and an ancient civilisation has found its voice and footing."

India and its economy remain a shining example of optimism, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla asserted in his annual note saying, “This is the dynamism and energy of a young country and an ancient civilisation that has found its voice and footing. There is a palpable sense that the country is on the move. India is awash with optimism, pride, and anticipation."

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla
Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla

“This anticipation stems from our country’s accelerated high-growth trajectory. And for that, our government deserves much credit. There is a palpable sense that the country is on the move. India is awash with optimism, pride, and anticipation. This anticipation stems from our country’s accelerated high-growth trajectory. And for that, our government deserves much credit," he wrote.

Referencing the viral Instagram reel ‘just looking like a wow’ KM Birla said that the theme echoes the vibrant energy of the Indian economy as, “In the arc of a nation’s progress there comes a moment when you feel a certain pulse. A deeply impactful one - the pulse of a nation's confidence. Perhaps it’s time to imagine an index that captures the collective confidence of a nation. Maybe call it the National Confidence Index!"

On Aditya Birla Group, he said that 2023 has been a year of many milestones as the group’s market cap grew 40% over the previous year to around $90 billion.

“And with the launch of two new and large businesses in 2024, Aditya Birla Group is constructing a growth platform with a unique mix of strength and scope” he said.

“In a world where geopolitics, ideologies, and national identities increasingly polarise and divide, global corporations like ours, have the unique potential to bridge these divides through their transnational operations, cultural exchanges, and the common platforms they provide for people around the world. And therefore, they have a powerful ability to unite people,” he added.

Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business News
    
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.


Tuesday, January 30, 2024
