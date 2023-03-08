Home / Business / Oyo founder's wedding: Ritesh Agarwal seeks blessings of SoftBank's Son

Oyo founder's wedding: Ritesh Agarwal seeks blessings of SoftBank's Son

business
Published on Mar 08, 2023 09:24 AM IST

SoftBank has been a prominent and prolific investor in the Indian startup ecosystem, pumping in an estimated USD 15 billion over the years.

SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son attended the wedding reception of Ritesh Agarwal and Geetansha Sood.(@weddingz.in/Instagram)
SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son attended the wedding reception of Ritesh Agarwal and Geetansha Sood.(@weddingz.in/Instagram)
ByHT News Desk

Billionaire investor and SoftBank Group Founder Masayoshi Son on Tuesday attended the wedding reception of Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal in New Delhi. In the pictures from the wedding reception widely shared on social media, Agarwal and his wife can be seen touching feet of the 65-year-old investor, a common gesture in India to seek blessings from elders.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of digital payments platform Paytm, also tweeted a photo of himself with Masayoshi Son. Another picture posted by him had various startup founders in it, including Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal.

"Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip. Everyone of us had tons of gratitude for his belief and support given to our startups," Sharma tweeted.

Son is said to have met founders and CEOs of some prominent startups during his day-long visit to the national capital, reported PTI citing sources.

SoftBank has been a prominent and prolific investor in the Indian startup ecosystem, pumping in an estimated USD 15 billion over the years. Some of the notable, early bets it had made included Ola, Oyo, Lenskart and Meesho.

According to a Bloomberg report, Son's plan to attend the wedding reception had created complexities for the organizers since the Tokyo-based investor, who increasingly prefers Zoom calls to in-person meetings, had asked for Covid-negative tests from those he was meeting.

Union minister Prahlad Patel also shared photographs of him with Ritesh Agarwal and Geetansha Sood, extending heartiest congratulations to the couple.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
oyo softbank group
oyo softbank group
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out