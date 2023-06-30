PAN-Aadhaar linking: Unable to check challan payment status? Follow this step

The last date for linking your PAN card with Aadhaar is today, i.e June 30, 2023. If you don't do it by tonight, your PAN will be inoperative from July 1. In case you have linked your Aadhaar with PAN and are unable to download the challan after payment of fee after the linking, the Income Tax department has an update for you.



In a tweet, the I-T department informed that the status of challan payment can be checked in the ‘e-pay tax' tab of the portal after login. In case the payment is successful, the user can proceed to linking PAN with Aadhaar.



ALSO READ: Demographic mismatch in PAN or Aadhaar cards? Here's how to rectify



“There is no need of downloading of the challan receipt for linking PAN with Aadhaar. Further, as soon as the PAN holder completes the payment successfully, an email with an attached copy of the challan is already being sent to the PAN holder”, the Income Tax department added. If you don't link your Aadhaar with PAN by June 30, your PAN will be inoperative from July 1(HT file)

“In cases where fee payment & consent for linking have been received, but linking has not been done till 30.06.2023, such cases will be duly considered by the Department”, the I-T department stated.



How to link PAN with Aadhaar



To link your PAN with Aadhar, go to the official website of the Income Tax department. You can do so by clicking here. Complete the registration process if you have not done so. Use your PAN or Aadhaar number as the user ID. Now, login to the portal using your user ID, password and date of birth.

A pop-up notification regarding PAN-Aadhaar linking will appear. If it does not, then go to the ‘Quick Links’ sectioon on the left side of the homepage.

Select on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option. Enter the PAN number, Aadhaar number and the name exactly as it appears on the Aadhaar card. Select the checkbox saying "I have only the year of birth on Aadhaar card."

Now, verify the Captcha code provided. You will get a confirmation notification once the information matches the records of PAN and Aadhaar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON