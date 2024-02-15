 ED questions Paytm officials, gets documents on RBI action: Report - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / ED questions Paytm officials, gets documents on RBI action: Report

ED questions Paytm officials, gets documents on RBI action: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 15, 2024 02:45 PM IST

The ED is conducting preliminary probe before deciding to formally launch an investigation into alleged irregularities under the Foreign Exchange Management Act

The Enforcement Directorate questioned senior Paytm officials and had got documents from them following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) action against Paytm Payments Bank, officials told PTI.

The central agency is conducting preliminary probe before deciding to formally launch an investigation into alleged irregularities under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

ALSO READ: Paytm reacts amid reports of ED probing Paytm Payments Bank case

The Paytm executives had submitted some documents, after which they were asked certain questions. As of now no irregularities were detected and a case under FEMA will be registered once any contravention under the said law is found.

ALSO READ: Centre examining FDI flow from China in Paytm Payments Services

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chairman of One97 Communications Ltd., operator of Paytm.(Bloomberg)
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chairman of One97 Communications Ltd., operator of Paytm.(Bloomberg)

In a regulatory filing, Paytm had said,"One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), its subsidiaries and its associate, Paytm Payments Bank Limited, have over time been receiving notices and requisition for information, documents and explanations from the authorities, including Enforcement Directorate (ED), with respect to the customers that may have done business with the respective entities, and provided the required information, documents and explanations to the authorities."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ED asked RBI to share report on action

The ED action comes days after the RBI said it will not review its action on Paytm Payments Bank. “At the moment let me say very clearly there is no review of this (PPBL) decision. If your are expecting a review of the decision, let me very clearly say there is (going to be) no review of the decision,” the central bank's governor Shaktikanta Das said. The RBI had said that action against Payments Bank was taken due to its 'persistent non-compliance'.

Earlier this month, ED and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) had asked the RBI to share its report on the action against Paytm Payments Bank. The agency has been probing Paytm and other online wallets as part of its money laundering investigation against Chinese-controlled mobile phone apps who allegedly laundered funds using merchant IDs created on these fintech platforms.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On