 Paytm cuts ties with Paytm Payments Bank, ends inter-company pacts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Paytm cuts ties with Paytm Payments Bank, ends inter-company pacts after RBI's crackdown

Paytm cuts ties with Paytm Payments Bank, ends inter-company pacts after RBI's crackdown

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Mar 01, 2024 01:20 PM IST

Paytm said in a company filing that it is ending all inter-company pacts with Paytm Payments Bank to reduce dependencies.

Paytm's parent company One 97 Communications said in a company filing on Friday that the firm's board has decided to discontinue the inter-company pacts with its banking service Paytm Payments Bank to reduce dependencies. This move by the company comes after the RBI crackdown against the payments bank.

Paytm has cut company ties with Paytm Payments Bank(REUTERS)
Paytm has cut company ties with Paytm Payments Bank(REUTERS)

Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has remained under the lens of the Reserve Bank of India for a couple of months now. The apex bank has issued a deadline of March 15 to the firm to halt its credit transactions and deposits.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

One 97 Communications said during a statutory filing on Friday that the company and its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), have introduced additional measures to strengthen their approach towards independent operations of PPBL.

“As part of this process to reduce dependencies, Paytm and PPBL have mutually agreed to discontinue various inter-company agreements with Paytm and its group entities,” the firm told BSE in the filing.

Paytm further said, “As informed earlier, One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) and its services that include the Paytm app, Paytm QR, Paytm soundbox, and Paytm Card machines will continue to work uninterrupted. Paytm is committed to uphold the highest standards of market-leading innovation and technology-enabled solutions for its customers.”

“Paytm had announced earlier that it would sign up new partnerships with other banks and take measures to provide seamless measures and services for its customers and merchants. In its intimation to stock exchanges on Feb 1, 2024, the company had indicated the possible financial impact,” One97 Communications said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On