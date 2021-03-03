IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices in your city on March 3, check here
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
business

Petrol and diesel prices in your city on March 3, check here

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on March 3 as per the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) site
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:53 PM IST

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country on Wednesday. The prices were last changed on Saturday when petrol prices were hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel prices were raised by 15 paise in Delhi. Petrol prices in Delhi currently stand at 91.17 per litre while that of diesel is at 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs 97.57, while diesel is retailing at 88.60.

Fuel prices depend on the taxes levied by state as both central as well as state governments charge taxes along with the freight charges. The taxes levied by the central and the state government make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Petrol and diesel prices usually get revised on a daily basis keeping in line with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices rose on Wednesday, boosted by hopes on progress made in US vaccine rollouts. As the scheduled OPEC+ meeting will take place on Thursday, uncertainty still looms over how much supply the organization will restore to the market, a Reuters report said.

In the last two months, petrol prices have gone up by 4.87 per litre while diesel rates have increased by 4.99. Petrol prices breached the 100-mark last month in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar as petrol per litre cost 101.84 per litre in the city while diesel was available at 93.77 per litre.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on March 3 as per the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) site:

Sri Ganganagar: Petrol: 101.84 Diesel: 93.77

Anuppur: Petrol: 101.59 Diesel: 91.97

New Delhi: Petrol: 91.17 Diesel: 81.47

Mumbai: Petrol: 97.57 Diesel: 88.60

Kolkata: Petrol: 91.35 Diesel: 84.35

Chennai: Petrol: 93.11 Diesel: 86.45

Bengaluru: Petrol: 94.22 Diesel: 86.37

Hyderabad: Petrol: 94.79 Diesel: 88.86

Patna: Petrol: 93.48 Diesel: 86.73

Jaipur: Petrol: 97.72 Diesel: 89.98

Lucknow: Petrol: 89.31 Diesel: 81.85

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol: 93.05 Diesel: 87.53

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
petrol diesel rates
Close
In the previous session, gold futures closed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45,548 per 10 gram with silver closing at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>67,339 per kg.(Virendra Singh Gosain/ HT Photo)
In the previous session, gold futures closed at 45,548 per 10 gram with silver closing at 67,339 per kg.(Virendra Singh Gosain/ HT Photo)
business

Gold prices fall closes to 10-month low at 45,304 per 10 gm

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Gold prices have dipped by 11,000 from its previous high in August last year when it cost 56,200 per 10 grams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
business

Petrol and diesel prices in your city on March 3, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on March 3 as per the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) site
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

OPEC oil has advantage over US shale during pandemic recovery

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • Prior to the pandemic-induced downturn, OPEC countries led by Saudi Arabia restrained their production. Shale drillers took advantage, boosting US output to a record 13 million barrels a day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After a decent show so far in 2020 despite the pandemic, the IPO market is awaiting a bumper crop with more than 30 IPOs worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 crore lined up for the new year.(AP/ Representational)
After a decent show so far in 2020 despite the pandemic, the IPO market is awaiting a bumper crop with more than 30 IPOs worth over 30,000 crore lined up for the new year.(AP/ Representational)
business

Easy Trip Planners set price band for March 8 IPO at 186-187

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:10 AM IST
The online travel agency has set the price band for its IPO at 186-187 per share. The IPO is likely to open for subscription on March 8 and close on March 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sensex rally was driven by HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&amp;T and ICICI Bank – spurting as much as 1.4 per cent.(MINT_PRINT)
The Sensex rally was driven by HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T and ICICI Bank – spurting as much as 1.4 per cent.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex, Nifty firm up gains in early trade; financial stocks shine

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The BSE barometer Sensex was trading higher by 411.23 points or 0.82 per cent at 50,708.12 in early session, and the Nifty was up 124.65 points or 0.84 per cent at 15,043.75.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Analysts had estimated that the auction will fetch the government about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000 crore.(REUTERS)
Analysts had estimated that the auction will fetch the government about 60,000 crore.(REUTERS)
business

Jio buys most 4G spectrum as bids exceed govt expectations

By Ishita Guha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:35 PM IST
  • Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India’s largest telco, emerged as the top bidder, cornering roughly three-fourths of the spectrum sold in the two-day event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
American Airlines flight 718, the first US Boeing 737 MAX commercial flight since regulators lifted a 20-month grounding in November, takes off from Miami, Florida, US. (Reuters)
American Airlines flight 718, the first US Boeing 737 MAX commercial flight since regulators lifted a 20-month grounding in November, takes off from Miami, Florida, US. (Reuters)
business

Global airlines body says airlines faced crisis in January

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:18 PM IST
New variants of the coronavirus forced governments to tighten travel restrictions across the world, hurting the outlook for airlines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The key reason for higher growth in grants-in-aid and lower growth in tax devolution to the states is the increase in the proportion of the central cess and surcharges as they are not part of the tax devolution to the states. (REUTERS)
The key reason for higher growth in grants-in-aid and lower growth in tax devolution to the states is the increase in the proportion of the central cess and surcharges as they are not part of the tax devolution to the states. (REUTERS)
business

Cess, surcharge shares doubled to 19.9% in FY 20-21: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Under the existing Finance Commission (FC) framework, the cesses and surcharges collected by the Centre are not part of the tax devolution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In April 2020, the bank set up a mechanism to offer emergency assistance program loans to its member countries(Reuters)
In April 2020, the bank set up a mechanism to offer emergency assistance program loans to its member countries(Reuters)
world news

BRICS bank grants over USD 1 billion Covid-19 assistance loan to China

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:31 PM IST
This is the second emergency loan for the same amount approved by the NDB to help China fight the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman looks at a gold necklace in a shop in Noida in this file photo.(Virendra Singh Gosain/ HT Photo)
A woman looks at a gold necklace in a shop in Noida in this file photo.(Virendra Singh Gosain/ HT Photo)
business

Gold price drops to 44,760 per 10 gram, silver down too

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Gold prices have fallen nearly 11,000 since August last year when the yellow metal breached the all-time rate at 57,008 per 10 gram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imports during April-February this fiscal also dipped 23 per cent to USD 340.88 billion.(Bloomberg)
Imports during April-February this fiscal also dipped 23 per cent to USD 340.88 billion.(Bloomberg)
business

Exports dip marginally in February; trade deficit widens to USD 12.88 billion

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Imports grew 6.98 per cent to USD 40.55 billion during the month, the data showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the payroll data released last Saturday, net new enrolments with EPFO grew by 24 per cent to 12.54 lakh in December compared to the same month in 2019.(HT Photo)
According to the payroll data released last Saturday, net new enrolments with EPFO grew by 24 per cent to 12.54 lakh in December compared to the same month in 2019.(HT Photo)
business

EPFO may declare interest rates on EPF deposits for 2020-21 on March 4

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • In March 2020, EPFO had reduced the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5% for 2019-20. The interest rate was 8.65% in 2018-19 and 8.55% for 2017-18. The interest rate was 8.65% in 2016-17.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reliance Jio bought <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>57,122.65 crore worth of spectrum while Vodafone Idea Ltd picked <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,993.40 crore worth of airwaves.(Priyanka Parashar/ HT File Photo)
Reliance Jio bought 57,122.65 crore worth of spectrum while Vodafone Idea Ltd picked 1,993.40 crore worth of airwaves.(Priyanka Parashar/ HT File Photo)
business

Spectrum auction ends with 77,815 cr bids; Jio top buyer with 57,122 cr

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said 855.60 MHz of spectrum was bought for 77,814.80 crore in the two-day auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.(PTI File Photo)
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.(PTI File Photo)
business

Need to ensure that startups are not afraid of failure, says Piyush Goyal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The minister also said the need of the hour is to engage more with rural India also as there is a lot of talent lying there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India could consume 215.24 million tonnes of refined fuels in the financial year 2021/22 compared to the revised estimate of 195.94 million tonnes consumed in 2020/21, data posted on the website of Petroleum Planning Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed. (Representative Image)(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
India could consume 215.24 million tonnes of refined fuels in the financial year 2021/22 compared to the revised estimate of 195.94 million tonnes consumed in 2020/21, data posted on the website of Petroleum Planning Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed. (Representative Image)(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
business

Fuel demand projected to rise 9.8% in year to March 2022

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Higher expectation of fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, points to a sharp recovery in industrial activity in the economy hit hard by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP