Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on April 8. Check prices in your city

Petrol and diesel prices on April 8. Check prices in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 08, 2023 07:28 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices: In India, petrol prices are revised daily at 6am by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum.

The petrol and diesel prices in India remained stagnant on Saturday, continuing a ten-month trend of cost stability. The fuel prices were last modified in May 2022 after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel by 8 per litre and 6 per litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.27 per litre. (File)
In Mumbai, petrol stands at 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at 94.27 per litre. (File)

In India, petrol prices are revised daily at 6am by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum based on the international prices.

Previously, fuel prices used to be revised every 15 days. In 2014, the government deregulated the prices and from 2017, the cost of fuel is updated every day. The government controls the fuel prices through excise duty, base prices and cap prices at which dealers and OMCs deal with each other.

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
DELHI96.7289.62
MUMBAI106.3194.27
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6394.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89

Apart from foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices, the cost of fuel depends on a state’s taxation rules and freight charges. The fuel prices are not covered under goods and services tax (GST). While the Centre collects excise duty, the states collect VAT.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday announced natural gas price of USD 7.92 per mmBtu for the remaining of the April month according to the new pricing formula though rates for consumers have been capped at USD 6.5 per mmBtu.

"For the gas produced by ONGC/OIL from their nomination fields, the price shall be subject to ceiling of USD 6.5 per mmBtu," the order said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol prices petrol prices delhi petrol rates diesel diesel prices + 3 more
petrol prices petrol prices delhi petrol rates diesel diesel prices + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out