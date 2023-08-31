Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on August 31: What are latest rates for your city?

Petrol and diesel prices on August 31: What are latest rates for your city?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 31, 2023 08:37 AM IST

Fuel prices have been largely constant since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to the rates was made.

On Thursday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil – kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged, with minor rise and fall observed only at select places. In fact, fuel prices have been largely uniform since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision to the rates was made.

Petrol and diesel prices change according to the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rates. (Representative)

In India, petrol and diesel prices undergo daily revision, a practice that began in June 2017. The rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Fuel prices on August 31

According to the Goodreturns website, one litre of petrol continues to retail for 106.31, 106.03, and 96.72 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and national capital New Delhi, respectively. There is, however, a minor increase ( 0.11) in Chennai, and petrol here is available for 102.74 per litre.

Diesel, meanwhile, continues to be priced at 94.27, 92.76, and 89.62 per litre in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi, respectively, while in Chennai, it comes for 94.33, as against 94.24 on the previous day.

CityPetrol (price/litre)Diesel (price/litre)
Ahmedabad 97.12 92.87
Bengaluru 102.04 87.98
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Lucknow 96.48 89.67
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Noida 96.92 90.08

Why fuel prices vary across states?

This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, and more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP