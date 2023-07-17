Petrol and diesel prices on July 17: Fuel rates unchanged. Check latest for your city

The beginning of a new week did not bring with it any major reduction in fuel prices, as these remained constant across major cities on Monday, with only minor revisions made for individual places. Petrol and diesel rates, in fact, have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision was made.

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In India, OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil, revise petrol and diesel prices, doing so on a daily basis. The rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Fuel prices on July 17

In Delhi, therefore, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to retail at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 respectively, while their respective prices in Mumbai are ₹106.31 and ₹94.27. Customers in Kolkata must pay ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol, and ₹92.76 for an equal quantity of diesel. In Chennai, on the other hand, petrol is at ₹102.63, and diesel, ₹94.24 per litre.

City Petrol price (per itre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.50 ₹ 92.24 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 98.65 ₹ 88.95 Gurugram ₹ 97.04 ₹ 89.91 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.65 ₹ 89.82

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, it must be noted that the rates of petrol and diesel vary from state-to-state. This is because of value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON