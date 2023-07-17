Petrol and diesel prices on July 17: Fuel rates unchanged. Check latest for your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 17, 2023 09:39 AM IST

The previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was made on May 21 last year.

The beginning of a new week did not bring with it any major reduction in fuel prices, as these remained constant across major cities on Monday, with only minor revisions made for individual places. Petrol and diesel rates, in fact, have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision was made.

Representational Image

In India, OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil, revise petrol and diesel prices, doing so on a daily basis. The rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Fuel prices on July 17

In Delhi, therefore, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to retail at 96.72 and 89.62 respectively, while their respective prices in Mumbai are 106.31 and 94.27. Customers in Kolkata must pay 106.31 for a litre of petrol, and 92.76 for an equal quantity of diesel. In Chennai, on the other hand, petrol is at 102.63, and diesel, 94.24 per litre.

CityPetrol price (per itre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.50 92.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 98.65 88.95
Gurugram 97.04 89.91
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.65 89.82

Also, it must be noted that the rates of petrol and diesel vary from state-to-state. This is because of value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
