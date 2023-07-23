Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on July 23: Check latest rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel prices on July 23: Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Jul 23, 2023 09:07 AM IST

Petrol prices today: The petrol prices in India are revised daily, which is called the dynamic petrol pricing method.

The oil marketing companies on Sunday announced the petrol and diesel prices for major Indian cities. According to the latest data, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for major cities.In the national capital, the price of one litre of petrol stood at 96.72 while that of diesel was 89.62. In India's financial capital Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at 106.31 per litre and 94.27 per litre respectively.Here are the petrol and diesel prices for other major cities on July 23, 2023.

In Mumbai, petrol stands at 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at 94.27 per litre. (File)
CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6394.33
LUCKNOW 96.5789.81
AHMEDABAD96.6392.17
BENGALURU101.9487.89

The petrol prices in India are revised daily, which is called the dynamic petrol pricing method. Earlier, the central government used to control the prices which were revised after every 15 days. In 2014, the government de-regulated the fuel prices, and since 2017 the rates are revised daily. Prominent oil companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation decide the rates, which are overseen by the Union petroleum and natural gas ministry's petroleum planning and analysis cell.

The oil companies decide the petrol prices based global rates, exchange rates, tax structure and other factors.

Petrol prices in states come under VAT which is charged by the state government. Since every state has different VAT, hence the pricing differs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
fuel price petrol prices diesel prices
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP