Petrol and diesel prices on July 25: Find out latest rates for your city

On Tuesday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged across major cities, while some places saw minor revision in the rates of petrol and diesel. OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil review petrol and diesel prices daily; the rates – whether new or unchanged – are announced at 6am each day.

In fact, fuel prices have been largely uniform since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision to these was carried out.

Petrol and diesel prices on July 25

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to cost ₹96.72 per litre, and diesel, ₹89.62. In Mumbai, customers must still pay ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol, and ₹94.27 for an equal quantity of diesel. In Kolkata, one litre of petrol is priced at ₹106.03, and ₹102.63 in Chennai. In these two cities, diesel, meanwhile, is retailing at ₹92.76 and ₹94.24 per litre, respectively.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.42 ₹ 92.17 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.45 ₹ 93.69 Lucknow ₹ 96.47 ₹ 89.66

Why fuel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and local charges.

