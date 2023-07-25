Petrol and diesel prices on July 25: Find out latest rates for your city
The previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was done on May 21 last year. Since then, the rates have been largely unchanged.
On Tuesday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged across major cities, while some places saw minor revision in the rates of petrol and diesel. OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil review petrol and diesel prices daily; the rates – whether new or unchanged – are announced at 6am each day.
Petrol and diesel prices on July 25
Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to cost ₹96.72 per litre, and diesel, ₹89.62. In Mumbai, customers must still pay ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol, and ₹94.27 for an equal quantity of diesel. In Kolkata, one litre of petrol is priced at ₹106.03, and ₹102.63 in Chennai. In these two cities, diesel, meanwhile, is retailing at ₹92.76 and ₹94.24 per litre, respectively.
|City
|Petrol price (per litre)
|Diesel price (per litre)
|Ahmedabad
|₹96.42
|₹92.17
|Bengaluru
|₹101.94
|₹87.89
|Chandigarh
|₹96.20
|₹84.26
|Hyderabad
|₹109.66
|₹97.82
|Jaipur
|₹108.45
|₹93.69
|Lucknow
|₹96.47
|₹89.66
Why fuel prices vary from state-to-state?
This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and local charges.
