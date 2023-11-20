Petrol and diesel prices on November 20: What are the rates in your city today?

The petrol and diesel prices across Delhi, Mumbai and other metropolitan cities remained unchanged on Monday, November 20, as major oil marketing companies like Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil decided to keep the rates stable. The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai remained unchanged on November 20, 2023. (Agencies File)

Meanwhile, some cities such as Noida and Gurugram recorded a minor rise and fall in fuel prices. The petrol and diesel prices across India have remained stable with only minor changes since May 21, 2023, during the nationwide revisions made to the prices.

The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were recorded at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 respectively on November 20, while in Mumbai, the fuel rates were ₹106.31 for petrol and ₹94.27 for diesel. Other cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Lucknow also saw no changes in the fuel rates on the first day of the week.

Petrol and diesel prices on November 20

City Petrol (price/litre) Diesel (price/litre) Delhi ₹ 96.72 ₹ 89.62 Noida ₹ 96.64 ₹ 89.82 Mumbai ₹ 106.31 ₹ 94.27 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76

Fuel prices mostly vary across the states due to the different value added tax (VAT) rates applied in different areas. Apart from this, freight charges and local charges also play a role in deciding the rates of petrol and diesel.

The fuel prices in India do not fall under the goods and services tax (GST), and national rates are decided by the crude oil price, exchange rates, logistics and other global factors. The central government maintains their control over the fuel prices through excise duty.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised everyday at 6 am, fixed by national oil companies relying on the price of crude oil and other global factors. Earlier, the fuel rates were revised every 15 days but since 2017, the rates have been revised daily.

Apart from the crude oil rates, the Centre also regulates the fuel prices in the country through the base prices and cap prices at which the oil companies make deals with each other.

