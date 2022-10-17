Petrol and diesel prices today: Check rates in your city on October 17
Petrol and diesel prices today, October 17: Sriganganagar in Rajasthan sold the costliest petrol and diesel while the fuel prices at Andaman and Nicobar Islands capital Port Blair was the cheapest, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for 149th consecutive day. According to fuel prices announced by the oil companies, Sriganganagar in Rajasthan sold the costliest petrol and diesel while the fuel prices at Andaman and Nicobar Islands capital Port Blair was the cheapest, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.
In Sriganganagar, the price of petrol stood at ₹113.94 per litre while diesel price stood at ₹98.24 per litre. In Port Blair, the price of petrol stood at ₹84.10 per litre while one litre of diesel cost ₹79.74.
The fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai too remained the same. In the national capital, petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹96.72 per litre and ₹89.62 per litre. In the country's financial capital, petrol costs ₹106.31 per litre while diesel costs ₹94.27 per litre. In Maharashtra's Parbhani, petrol price stood at ₹109.45 per litre while the cost of diesel was at ₹95.85 per litre.
Here are the petrol and diesel prices on Monday, October 17, 2022.
|CITY
|PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
|DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
|NEW DELHI
|96.72
|89.62
|MUMBAI
|106.31
|94.27
|KOLKATA
|106.03
|92.76
|CHENNAI
|102.63
|94.24
|BENGALURU
|101.94
|87.89
|LUCKNOW
|96.57
|89.76
How to check daily fuel prices?
The Indian Oil customers can check petrol and diesel prices in their cities by typing RSP
