Petrol and diesel prices today: Check rates in your city on October 17

Published on Oct 17, 2022 10:09 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 17: Sriganganagar in Rajasthan sold the costliest petrol and diesel while the fuel prices at Andaman and Nicobar Islands capital Port Blair was the cheapest, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

The fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai too remained the same for the 149th day.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for 149th consecutive day. According to fuel prices announced by the oil companies, Sriganganagar in Rajasthan sold the costliest petrol and diesel while the fuel prices at Andaman and Nicobar Islands capital Port Blair was the cheapest, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

In Sriganganagar, the price of petrol stood at 113.94 per litre while diesel price stood at 98.24 per litre. In Port Blair, the price of petrol stood at 84.10 per litre while one litre of diesel cost 79.74.

The fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai too remained the same. In the national capital, petrol and diesel prices stood at 96.72 per litre and 89.62 per litre. In the country's financial capital, petrol costs 106.31 per litre while diesel costs 94.27 per litre. In Maharashtra's Parbhani, petrol price stood at 109.45 per litre while the cost of diesel was at 95.85 per litre.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices on Monday, October 17, 2022.

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
NEW DELHI96.7289.62
MUMBAI106.3194.27
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6394.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89
LUCKNOW96.5789.76

How to check daily fuel prices?


The Indian Oil customers can check petrol and diesel prices in their cities by typing RSP and send it to 9224992249. The HPCL customers should type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. The BPCL customers should type and send it to 9223112222.

Monday, October 17, 2022
