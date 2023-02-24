Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol and diesel prices today, Feb 24: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices today, Feb 24: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Published on Feb 24, 2023 09:35 AM IST

The price of fuel in Kolkata is ₹106.03 per litre for petrol and ₹92.76 per litre for diesel.

In Mumbai, petrol stands at 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at 94.27 per litre. (File)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

Petrol and diesel prices in the country continued to remain steady on Friday, keeping rates stagnant for over eight months now. In the national capital, petrol is being sold at 96.72, while diesel is priced at 89.62 per litre. In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol stands at 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at 94.27 per litre. The price of fuel in Kolkata is 106.03 per litre for petrol and 92.76 per litre for diesel. In Bengaluru, people can buy petrol at 101.94 per litre and diesel at 87.89 per litre.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country:

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
Chennai102.6394.24
Chandigarh96.2084.26
Gurugram97.1890.05
Noida96.7989.96
Lucknow96.6289.81

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had cut excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and 6 per litre on diesel in May 2022. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum change fuel prices daily at 6 am as per the global rates.

Oil prices extended gains for a second session on Friday as the prospect of lower exports from Russia offset rising inventories in the United States.

For the week, oil prices are slightly lower, after the previous week's about 4% declines, dragged by concerns about rising interest rates that could strengthen the dollar as well as a ninth straight week of U.S. crude stocks build.

(With inputs from Reuters)

