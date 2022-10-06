Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 6: Fuel rates unchanged, check latest in your city

On Thursday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel rates unchanged, which means that petrol and diesel prices have been steady for more than four months now. Therefore, in Delhi, petrol and diesel continue to retail at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 5: Check latest rates in your city on Dussehra

Similarly, in Mumbai, the two fuel components are still available at ₹106.31 and ₹94.27 per litre. The corresponding rates for a litre each of petrol and diesel, in that order, in major cities are: ₹106.03, ₹92.76 (Kolkata), ₹102.63, ₹94.64 (Chennai), ₹101.94, ₹87.89 (Bengaluru), ₹109.66, ₹97.82 (Hyderabad), ₹96.57, ₹89.76 (Lucknow), ₹96.20, ₹84.26 (Chandigarh), ₹97.18, ₹90.05 (Gurugram), and ₹96.79, ₹89.96 (Noida).

The previous country-wide revision was made on May 21, when Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty, by ₹8 per litre for petrol, and ₹6 per litre for diesel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In India, OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) revise fuel rates daily, in line with the international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. Any change is implemented at 6am every day.

How to check fuel prices in your city?

For this, IOC customers can type RSP and send the SMS to 9224992249. The HPCL customers should type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. Meanwhile, for BPCL, type RSP and send it to 9223112222.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON