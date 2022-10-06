Home / Business / Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 6: Fuel rates unchanged, check latest in your city

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 6: Fuel rates unchanged, check latest in your city

Updated on Oct 06, 2022 11:04 AM IST

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 6: The previous country-wide revision was made on May 21, when Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty, by ₹8 per litre for petrol, and ₹6 per litre for diesel.

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday (Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

On Thursday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel rates unchanged, which means that petrol and diesel prices have been steady for more than four months now. Therefore, in Delhi, petrol and diesel continue to retail at 96.72 and 89.62 per litre respectively.

Similarly, in Mumbai, the two fuel components are still available at 106.31 and 94.27 per litre. The corresponding rates for a litre each of petrol and diesel, in that order, in major cities are: 106.03, 92.76 (Kolkata), 102.63, 94.64 (Chennai), 101.94, 87.89 (Bengaluru), 109.66, 97.82 (Hyderabad), 96.57, 89.76 (Lucknow), 96.20, 84.26 (Chandigarh), 97.18, 90.05 (Gurugram), and 96.79, 89.96 (Noida).

The previous country-wide revision was made on May 21, when Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty, by 8 per litre for petrol, and 6 per litre for diesel.

In India, OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) revise fuel rates daily, in line with the international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. Any change is implemented at 6am every day.

How to check fuel prices in your city?

For this, IOC customers can type RSP and send the SMS to 9224992249. The HPCL customers should type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. Meanwhile, for BPCL, type RSP and send it to 9223112222.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

petrol prices diesel prices
