Petrol, diesel prices on April 23: What are the latest rates in your city?

There was no change to fuel prices in major cities on Sunday, which means that, except for individual cases, petrol and diesel rates across the country have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was announced.

By and large, fuel prices across the country have been steady since May 21 last year (Representational Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This, therefore, means that in Delhi, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to be available for ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 respectively, while the corresponding figures for Mumbai are ₹106.31 and ₹94.27. In Kolkata, meanwhile, 1 litre of petrol costs ₹106.03, and an equal quantity of diesel can be bought for ₹92.76. In Chennai, on the other hand, these are at ₹102.63 and ₹94.24.

Fuel prices in other major cities on April 23, 2023:

City Petrol ( ₹ per litre) Diesel ( ₹ per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.40 ₹ 92.23 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Guwahati ₹ 97.07 ₹ 89.11 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 109.66 ₹ 94.28 Lucknow ₹ 96.35 ₹ 89.55 Noida ₹ 96.59 ₹ 89.76 Patna ₹ 107.59 ₹ 94.36 Pune ₹ 105.78 ₹ 92.30

How are fuel prices determined in India and by whom?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail