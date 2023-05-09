Petrol, diesel prices on May 9: What are the latest rates in your city?

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
May 09, 2023 06:14 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices: In India, OMCs like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum update the fuel prices on daily basis

The fuel prices remained stagnant on Tuesday across major cities in India as per the latest notification by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Petrol and diesel in the national capital Delhi was retailing 96.72 per litre and 89.62 a litre, respectively, while in the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 106.31 per litre, while diesel at 94.27 per litre.

In India, OMCs like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum update the fuel prices on daily basis, by considering the international crude oil rates. Fuel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am each day.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in major cities of the country:

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6394.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89
NOIDA96.6489.82
JAIPUR108.6793.89

The customers need to note that the fuel prices vary across states because of the varied factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

The previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was done on May 21 last year, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively.

