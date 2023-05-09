Petrol, diesel prices on May 9: What are the latest rates in your city?

The fuel prices remained stagnant on Tuesday across major cities in India as per the latest notification by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Petrol and diesel in the national capital Delhi was retailing ₹96.72 per litre and ₹89.62 a litre, respectively, while in the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 106.31 per litre, while diesel at ₹94.27 per litre.

Petrol, diesel rates: A litre of petrol in Delhi costs ₹ 96.72 and a litre of diesel costs ₹ 89.62.(Representative image)

In India, OMCs like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum update the fuel prices on daily basis, by considering the international crude oil rates. Fuel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am each day.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in major cities of the country:

CITY PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (Rs/LITRE) KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 CHENNAI 102.63 94.24 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 NOIDA 96.64 89.82 JAIPUR 108.67 93.89

The customers need to note that the fuel prices vary across states because of the varied factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

The previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was done on May 21 last year, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail