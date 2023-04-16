Petrol, diesel prices on April 16: Check rates in your city

While fuel prices remained stagnant in major metros like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, some cities saw a marginal change in petrol and diesel prices on Sunday, according to Goodreturns. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at ₹ 102.63 per litre while diesel costs ₹ 94.24 per litre.(Representative image/ istock)

In Delhi, petrol costs ₹96.72 per litre, while diesel sells at ₹89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol retails at ₹106.31 while diesel can be purchased for ₹94.27 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata are at ₹106.03 and ₹92.76 per litre, respectively. In Bengaluru, petrol can be bought for ₹101.94 per litre, while one litre of diesel stands at ₹87.89.

Check latest rates in other cities:

CITY PETROL (per litre) DIESEL (per litre) Lucknow ₹ 96.62 ₹ 89.81 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Noida ₹ 97 ₹ 90.14 Chennai ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 Patna ₹ 107.24 ₹ 94.04

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel prices daily at 6 am as per international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. The prices of petrol and diesel are subject to change according to state-wise Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Oil prices were up on Friday and secured a fourth straight week of gains after the West's energy watchdog said global demand will hit a record high this year on the back of a recovery in Chinese consumption.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's finance minister, Ishaq Dar, revealed on Saturday that the federal government has decided to raise the cost of petrol by ₹10 per litre for the ensuing 15 days, Geo News reported.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON