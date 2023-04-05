Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices on April 5: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Apr 05, 2023 07:21 AM IST

The centre had declared a cut in the excise duty on fuel prices last year.

Petrol and diesel prices in India continued its stable trend on Wednesday since the last fuel price revision in May 2022.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stood at 96.72 and 89.62 per litre, (Representative/Reuters)

Although the centre had declared a cut in the excise duty on fuel prices last year, petrol prices continued to soar over 100 in major cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stood at 96.72 and 89.62 per litre, respectively. The value of petrol in Mumbai is 106.31 per litre while diesel stands at 94.27 per litre. A litre of petrol currently costs 102.63 in Chennai. The rate of diesel in the city is 94.24 per litre. Petrol retails at 106.03 per litre and diesel at 92.76 per litre in Kolkata.

The prices of fuel are subject to fluctuation daily according to the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Here are the fuel rates in other metros:

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
Lucknow96.5789.76
Bengaluru101.9487.89
Jaipur108.4893.72
Bhopal108.6593.90
Gurugram97.1890.05

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia announced a further reduction in oil output, which is likely to lead to a rise in fuel rates.

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday on anticipated U.S. crude inventory declines and OPEC+'s latest output cut targets.

Helping boost oil prices was an industry report showing that U.S. crude stocks fell by about 4.3 million barrels in the week ended March 31, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Reuters)

