Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on April 6: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on April 6: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Apr 06, 2023 08:12 AM IST

Prices were last changed in May 2022 following centre’s cut in the excise duty on fuel rates.

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on Thursday, staying stable for nearly 10 months.

Petrol and diesel prices change according to the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rates. (Representative)

The rate of one litre of petrol in the national capital of Delhi is 96.72, while a litre of diesel costs 89.62 per litre. Petrol in Mumbai stands at 106.31 per litre currently. The value of diesel in the financial capital is 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, petrol retails at 102.63 and diesel at 94.24 per litre, respectively. Petrol and diesel cost 106.03 and 92.76 per litre, respectively, in Kolkata.

According to the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rates, petrol and diesel prices are revised daily by oil marketing companies.

Check out the fuel rates in other metros:

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
Lucknow96.5789.76
Bengaluru101.9487.89
Jaipur108.4893.72
Bhopal108.6593.90
Gurugram97.1890.05

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, shook markets by announcing production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day on Sunday. Oil is set for its third weekly advance after the surprise cut by OPEC and its allies, while shrinking US inventories added to the bullishness.

India, the third largest importer of oil, relies on OPEC and its allied countries for more than 70% of its crude oil needs.

(With inputs form Bloomberg)

