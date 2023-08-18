Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on August 18: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on August 18: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Aug 18, 2023 11:39 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre, respectively on Friday.

Petrol and diesel prices in India have remained steady for over a year, with the latest rate revision occurring in May 2022. While these prices can differ among various states, factors like local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and other considerations contribute to these variations.

Petrol, diesel prices today (Reuters)
Petrol, diesel prices today (Reuters)

According to the daily 6 am price update from oil marketing companies, major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai have seen no change in petrol and diesel prices, according to the Goodreturns website.

CityPetrol (Rs/litre)Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi96.7289.62
Mumbai106.3194.27
Chennai102.8094.40
Kolkata106.0392.76

Fuel pricing in India is regulated by the central government and is influenced by factors such as excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. The central government manages the collection of excise duty, while individual states oversee the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT). Since each state applies its own distinct VAT rates, fuel prices can differ accordingly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out