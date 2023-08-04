Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on August 4: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on August 4: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Aug 04, 2023 09:43 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre, respectively on Friday.

Petrol and diesel prices have remained consistent for more than a year since the last rate revision in May 2022. The prices are subject to variations across different states, taking into account factors like local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and other considerations.

Petrol and diesel rates latest updates. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Petrol and diesel rates latest updates. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

According to the daily 6 am price notification by oil marketing companies, petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, as reported by the Goodreturns website.

CITYPETROL (Rs/litre)DIESEL (Rs/litre)
Delhi96.7289.62
Mumbai106.3194.27
Kolkata106.0392.76
Chennai102.6394.24

Fuel prices in India are regulated by the central government through various factors, including excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. The central government collects excise duty, while Value Added Tax (VAT) is collected by individual states. Since each state has its own VAT rates, fuel prices may vary accordingly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out