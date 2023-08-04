Petrol, diesel prices on August 4: Check latest rates in your city
In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre, respectively on Friday.
Petrol and diesel prices have remained consistent for more than a year since the last rate revision in May 2022. The prices are subject to variations across different states, taking into account factors like local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and other considerations.
According to the daily 6 am price notification by oil marketing companies, petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, as reported by the Goodreturns website.
|CITY
|PETROL (Rs/litre)
|DIESEL (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Chennai
|102.63
|94.24
Fuel prices in India are regulated by the central government through various factors, including excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. The central government collects excise duty, while Value Added Tax (VAT) is collected by individual states. Since each state has its own VAT rates, fuel prices may vary accordingly.