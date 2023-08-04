Petrol, diesel prices on August 4: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices have remained consistent for more than a year since the last rate revision in May 2022. The prices are subject to variations across different states, taking into account factors like local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and other considerations. Petrol and diesel rates latest updates. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

According to the daily 6 am price notification by oil marketing companies, petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, as reported by the Goodreturns website.

CITY PETROL (Rs/litre) DIESEL (Rs/litre) Delhi 96.72 89.62 Mumbai 106.31 94.27 Kolkata 106.03 92.76 Chennai 102.63 94.24

Fuel prices in India are regulated by the central government through various factors, including excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. The central government collects excise duty, while Value Added Tax (VAT) is collected by individual states. Since each state has its own VAT rates, fuel prices may vary accordingly.

