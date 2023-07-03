Petrol, diesel prices on July 3: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel rates maintained price stability on Monday. Fuel prices have remained the same over the past year since the last rate revision in May 2022. Different states implement different rates as per the local taxes, value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges, etc. Petrol and diesel rates today.(HT_PRINT)

After the 6 am price notification issued by oil marketing companies daily, petrol and diesel costs remained unchanged as they were on Sunday, in cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai as per Goodreturns website.

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi 96.72 89.62 Mumbai 106.31 94.27 Chennai 102.63 94.24 Kolkata 106.03 92.76

Fuel prices are regulated by the central government through factors like excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. Centre collects excise duty, while VAT (Value Added Tax) is collected by individual states. As each state has its own VAT rates, fuel prices may vary accordingly.

