Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on June 20: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on June 20: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2023 11:37 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi remained at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady on Monday, continuing their stable trend. In the national capital, Delhi, petrol is priced at 96.72 per litre, while diesel stands at 89.62 per litre. Moving to Mumbai, petrol is currently available at 106.31 per litre, while diesel is being sold at 94.27 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel prices today (Reuters)
Petrol and Diesel prices today (Reuters)

Here are the fuel rates in different cities:

CityPetrol price (Rs/litre)Diesel price (Rs/litre)
Delhi96.7289.62
Mumbai106.3194.27
Chennai102.6694.26
Bengaluru101.9487.89
Kolkata106.0392.76
Noida96.6589.82

At 6 am every morning, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise fuel prices based on current market trends. The government does not directly control these prices, as it is the OMCs' responsibility to make the required adjustments.

Fuel prices are regulated by the central government through factors like excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. Centre collects excise duty, while VAT (Value Added Tax) is collected by individual states. As each state has its own VAT rates, fuel prices may vary accordingly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
excise duty petrol diesel + 1 more
excise duty petrol diesel
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out