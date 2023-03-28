Petrol, diesel prices on March 28: Check rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices in India continued to stagnate on Tuesday as the fuel prices remained steady for nearly nine months now. Petrol can currently be bought at ₹106.31 per litre and diesel at ₹94.27 per litre in Mumbai. In the national capital Delhi, petrol retails at ₹96.72 per litre while diesel stands at ₹89.62 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol sells at ₹ 102.63 while diesel is at ₹ 94.24 a litre. (Representative)

A litre of petrol and diesel in Kolkata costs ₹106.03 and ₹92.76, respectively. In Chennai, petrol sells at ₹102.63 while diesel is at ₹94.24 a litre.

Since the last fuel price change in May 2022 following the Centre’s cut of excise duty by ₹8 per litre on petrol and ₹6 per litre on diesel, some states decreased VAT prices on fuels, while some have introduced cess on petrol and diesel. In July 2022, Maharashtra slashed the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre. Punjab has brought in a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel while Kerala announced cess on petrol, diesel and liquor.

Here are the fuel rates in other cities:

CITY PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (Rs/LITRE) Lucknow 96.57 89.76 Bengaluru 101.94 87.89 JAIPUR 108.48 93.72 BHOPAL 108.65 93.90 Gurugram 97.18 90.05

Fuel rates differ from state to state depending upon the local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges.

At 6 am daily, public sector oil marketing companies revise petrol and diesel costs according to foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices.

Crude prices moved in a narrow range in early Asian trade on Tuesday after rallying in the previous session, with oil markets focused on developments in the banking crisis as well as on supply concerns and indications of strengthening demand, Reuters reported.

