Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on March 28: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on March 28: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Mar 28, 2023 08:33 AM IST

A litre of petrol and diesel in Kolkata costs ₹106.03 and ₹92.76, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices in India continued to stagnate on Tuesday as the fuel prices remained steady for nearly nine months now. Petrol can currently be bought at 106.31 per litre and diesel at 94.27 per litre in Mumbai. In the national capital Delhi, petrol retails at 96.72 per litre while diesel stands at 89.62 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol sells at 102.63 while diesel is at 94.24 a litre. (Representative)

A litre of petrol and diesel in Kolkata costs 106.03 and 92.76, respectively. In Chennai, petrol sells at 102.63 while diesel is at 94.24 a litre.

Since the last fuel price change in May 2022 following the Centre’s cut of excise duty by 8 per litre on petrol and 6 per litre on diesel, some states decreased VAT prices on fuels, while some have introduced cess on petrol and diesel. In July 2022, Maharashtra slashed the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 5 and 3 per litre. Punjab has brought in a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel while Kerala announced cess on petrol, diesel and liquor.

Here are the fuel rates in other cities:

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
Lucknow96.5789.76
Bengaluru101.9487.89
JAIPUR108.4893.72
BHOPAL108.6593.90
Gurugram97.1890.05

Fuel rates differ from state to state depending upon the local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges.

In Chennai, petrol sells at 102.63 while diesel is at 94.24 a litre. (Representative)

At 6 am daily, public sector oil marketing companies revise petrol and diesel costs according to foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices.

Crude prices moved in a narrow range in early Asian trade on Tuesday after rallying in the previous session, with oil markets focused on developments in the banking crisis as well as on supply concerns and indications of strengthening demand, Reuters reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP