Petrol, diesel prices on March 31: Check rates in your city
Petrol and diesel costs in Chennai are ₹102.63 and ₹94.24 per litre, respectively.
Petrol and diesel prices in India stayed steady on Friday continuing the almost 10-month long trend. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought for ₹106.31 per litre and diesel for ₹94.27. Petrol retails at ₹96.72 per litre while diesel stands at ₹89.62 per litre in Delhi.
Petrol and diesel costs in Chennai are ₹102.63 and ₹94.24 per litre, respectively. The price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata is ₹106.03, while diesel’s rate is ₹92.76 per litre.
After the Centre cut excise duty by ₹8 per litre on petrol and ₹6 per litre on diesel in May 2022, Maharashtra reduced the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre. Meanwhile, Punjab brought in a levy of 90 paise per litre on fuel prices while Kerala announced cess on petrol, diesel and liquor.
Here are the fuel rates in other cities:
|CITY
|PETROL (Rs/LITRE)
|DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
|Lucknow
|96.57
|89.76
|Bengaluru
|101.94
|87.89
|JAIPUR
|108.48
|93.72
|BHOPAL
|108.65
|93.90
|Gurugram
|97.18
|90.05
Fuel rates, which vary according to a state’s local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges, are changed everyday at 6 am by oil marketing companies in line with foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices.Earlier, petrol and diesel prices were revised over a fortnight.
Oil headed for a weekly surge of more than 7% as an ongoing disruption to Iraqi exports tightened the market ahead of US inflation data. Oil still remains on track for a fifth monthly loss, primarily due to a banking crisis that rippled through markets earlier in the month, though the worst of the turmoil now appears over, Reuters reported.