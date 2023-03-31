Petrol, diesel prices on March 31: Check rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices in India stayed steady on Friday continuing the almost 10-month long trend. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought for ₹106.31 per litre and diesel for ₹94.27. Petrol retails at ₹96.72 per litre while diesel stands at ₹89.62 per litre in Delhi.

The Centre cut excise duty by ₹ 8 per litre on petrol and ₹ 6 per litre on diesel in May 2022. (Representative)

Petrol and diesel costs in Chennai are ₹102.63 and ₹94.24 per litre, respectively. The price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata is ₹106.03, while diesel’s rate is ₹92.76 per litre.

After the Centre cut excise duty by ₹8 per litre on petrol and ₹6 per litre on diesel in May 2022, Maharashtra reduced the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre. Meanwhile, Punjab brought in a levy of 90 paise per litre on fuel prices while Kerala announced cess on petrol, diesel and liquor.

Here are the fuel rates in other cities:

CITY PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (Rs/LITRE) Lucknow 96.57 89.76 Bengaluru 101.94 87.89 JAIPUR 108.48 93.72 BHOPAL 108.65 93.90 Gurugram 97.18 90.05

Fuel rates, which vary according to a state’s local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges, are changed everyday at 6 am by oil marketing companies in line with foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices.Earlier, petrol and diesel prices were revised over a fortnight.

Oil headed for a weekly surge of more than 7% as an ongoing disruption to Iraqi exports tightened the market ahead of US inflation data. Oil still remains on track for a fifth monthly loss, primarily due to a banking crisis that rippled through markets earlier in the month, though the worst of the turmoil now appears over, Reuters reported.

