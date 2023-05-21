Petrol, diesel prices on May 21: What are the latest rates in your city?

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2023 08:36 AM IST

Across major cities, fuel prices have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was done.

Petrol and diesel prices have largely remained unchanged in major cities on Sunday, according to goodreturns.com. Fuel rates in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai have remained same since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was done.

CitiesPetrol (per litre)Diesel (per litre)
Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Gurgaon 96.97 89.84
Noida 96.59 89.76
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Bhubaneshwar 103.01 94.58
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

