Petrol, diesel prices on May 30: What are the latest rates in your city?

Petrol and diesel prices have largely remained unchanged in major cities on Thursday, according to goodreturns.com. Fuel rates in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai have remained same since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was done.

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day.

CITY PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (RS/LITRE) DELHI 96.72 89.62 MUMBAI 106.31 94.27 KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 CHENNAI 102.63 94.24 GURUGRAM 97.04 89.91 NOIDA 96.92 90.08

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise the fuel prices based on the most recent market trends. The fuel prices are not controlled by the government. The OMCs need to adjust their prices. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

