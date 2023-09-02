News / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on September 2: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on September 2: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Sep 02, 2023 09:03 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre, respectively on Saturday.

Petrol and diesel prices in India have maintained a consistent trend for over a year, with the most recent adjustment occurring in May 2022. While these prices can vary across different states, factors such as local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and other regional considerations contribute to these discrepancies.

Petrol, diesel rates today
Petrol, diesel rates today

As per the daily 6 am price update provided by oil marketing companies, major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai have experienced no alterations in the prices of petrol and diesel, as reported by the Goodreturns website.

CityPetrol (Rs/litre)Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi96.7289.62
Chennai102.6394.24
Mumbai106.3194.27
Kolkata106.0392.76

The pricing of fuels in India is subject to regulation by the central government and is influenced by factors like excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. The collection of excise duty is managed by the central government, while the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) falls under the jurisdiction of individual states. Owing to the application of distinct VAT rates by each state, fuel prices can diverge accordingly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out