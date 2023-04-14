Petrol, diesel prices on April 14: Check rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday, Goodreturns website showed. Prices across major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai did not mark any shift from yesterday's figures, giving slight relief to the consumers.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹ 96.72 and ₹ 89.62 per litre, (Representative/Reuters)

While this the second consecutive day when some of the major metropolitan cities have not witnessed any change in petrol, diesel prices, the latest figures showed prices remained stable in the National Capital Region (NCR) including Gurugram and Noida as well, which had seen marginal changes yesterday. This would mean, in Gurugram and Noida a litre of petrol will be sold at ₹97.38 and ₹96.92 respectively. The diesel prices in the two NCR regions will also remain unchanged at ₹90.24 and ₹90.08.

Here are the latest petrol, diesel prices in major cities:

CITY PETROL (per litre) DIESEL (per litre) Delhi ₹ 96.72 ₹ 89.62 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Mumbai ₹ 106.31 ₹ 94.27 Chennai ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 Bengaluru ₹ 101.99 ₹ 87.94

The oil marketing companies set these retail prices in tune with global crude prices after the government freed petrol and diesel rates in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

In 2017, it was also decided that new prices would be released daily as compared to previous norm of fortnightly revision.

