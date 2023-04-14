Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices on April 14: Check rates in your city

ByNisha Anand
Apr 14, 2023 06:27 AM IST

Prices across major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai did not mark any shift from yesterday's figures.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday, Goodreturns website showed. Prices across major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai did not mark any shift from yesterday's figures, giving slight relief to the consumers.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stood at 96.72 and 89.62 per litre, (Representative/Reuters)

While this the second consecutive day when some of the major metropolitan cities have not witnessed any change in petrol, diesel prices, the latest figures showed prices remained stable in the National Capital Region (NCR) including Gurugram and Noida as well, which had seen marginal changes yesterday. This would mean, in Gurugram and Noida a litre of petrol will be sold at 97.38 and 96.92 respectively. The diesel prices in the two NCR regions will also remain unchanged at 90.24 and 90.08.

Here are the latest petrol, diesel prices in major cities:

CITYPETROL (per litre)DIESEL (per litre)
Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.99 87.94

The oil marketing companies set these retail prices in tune with global crude prices after the government freed petrol and diesel rates in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

In 2017, it was also decided that new prices would be released daily as compared to previous norm of fortnightly revision.

petrol prices diesel prices
