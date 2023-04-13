Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in your city

ByNisha Anand
Apr 13, 2023 06:52 AM IST

The petrol, diesel prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai remained the same as on Wednesday.

Petrol prices were revised on Thursday, with no changes in rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. However, Goodreturns reported a price difference in the National Capital Region (NCR) compared to Wednesday. Noida observed a minor decline to 96.92 from 97, while Gurugram saw a slight increase to 97.38. Additionally, Bengaluru noted a marginal increase in petrol prices to 101.99.

While, petrol and diesel prices remained the same in Delhi; Noida and Gurugram reported marginally changes.(HT_PRINT)

Diesel prices also saw minor fluctuations in major cities, but prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai remained the same as on Wednesday. However, NCR's Noida witnessed a slight decline to 90.08 from 90.14, while Gurugram reported a slight increase to 90.24.

Petrol and diesel rates across major cities:

CITYPETROL (per litre)DIESEL (per litre)
Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.99 87.94

These retail prices are set by oil marketing companies in tune with global crude prices after the government freed petrol and diesel rates in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

In 2017, it was also decided that new prices would be released daily as compared to previous norm of fortnightly revision.

