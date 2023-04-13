Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol prices were revised on Thursday, with no changes in rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. However, Goodreturns reported a price difference in the National Capital Region (NCR) compared to Wednesday. Noida observed a minor decline to ₹96.92 from ₹97, while Gurugram saw a slight increase to ₹97.38. Additionally, Bengaluru noted a marginal increase in petrol prices to ₹101.99. While, petrol and diesel prices remained the same in Delhi; Noida and Gurugram reported marginally changes.(HT_PRINT)

Diesel prices also saw minor fluctuations in major cities, but prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai remained the same as on Wednesday. However, NCR's Noida witnessed a slight decline to ₹90.08 from ₹90.14, while Gurugram reported a slight increase to ₹90.24.

Petrol and diesel rates across major cities:

CITY PETROL (per litre) DIESEL (per litre) Delhi ₹ 96.72 ₹ 89.62 Mumbai ₹ 106.31 ₹ 94.27 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Chennai ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 Bengaluru ₹ 101.99 ₹ 87.94

These retail prices are set by oil marketing companies in tune with global crude prices after the government freed petrol and diesel rates in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

In 2017, it was also decided that new prices would be released daily as compared to previous norm of fortnightly revision.

