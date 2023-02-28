Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices today, February 28: Check latest fuel rates in your city

business
Published on Feb 28, 2023 07:37 AM IST

The price of petrol in Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre.

In Chennai, one litre of petrol can be bought at 102.63. (File)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

Petrol and diesel prices remained stagnant on Tuesday, in line with the over eight month-long steady trend. The price of petrol in Delhi is 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs 89.62 per litre. Petrol is being sold at 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel retails at 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, one litre of petrol can be bought at 102.63 while diesel stands at 94.24 a litre. Petrol and diesel rates in Kolkata are 106.03 per litre and 92.76 a litre, respectively.

States have different fuel rates according to various factors including levy of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country:

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
NOIDA96.7989.96
GURUGRAM97.1890.05
BENGALURU101.9487.89
CHANDIGARH96.2084.26
JAIPUR108.4893.72

After finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and diesel by 6 per litre in May 2022, some states have decreased VAT prices on fuels, while some like Punjab and Kerala have imposed fuel cess.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum revise their prices daily at 6 am, in case of any changes, as per international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Oil headed for a fourth straight monthly drop as concerns about tighter monetary policy and swelling stockpiles in the US eclipsed optimism about rising demand in top importer China. Oil prices have also been weighed down by rising US stockpiles, which are at the highest level since May 2021.

