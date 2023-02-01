Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel rates steady on budget day, check for your city

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel rates steady on budget day, check for your city

business
Published on Feb 01, 2023 08:42 AM IST

The previous country-wide revision to fuel prices was made on May 21 last year.

Fuel prices have been largely unchanged since May 21 last year (Representational Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged on February 1, the day of the presentation of the annual Union budget. The previous country-wide revision to fuel prices was made on May 21 last year; this, therefore, means that across the country, these rates have been steady for more than eight months now.

Click here for live coverage of Budget 2023

In Delhi, a litre each of petrol and diesel continue to be available for 97.62 and 89.62 respectively, while the corresponding figures for Mumbai are 106.31 and 94.27 respectively. In Chennai, you can get 1 litre of petrol at 102.63, and an equal quantity of diesel at 94.24. In Kolkata, on the other hand, these are available for 106.03 and 92.76 for each litre, respectively.

Among other major cities, the rates are as follows:

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66  97.82
Noida 96.79 89.96
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Gurugram 97.18 90.05
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Jaipur 108.54 93.77
Pune 105.96  92.48

How to check fuel prices?

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices in the country. Change, if any, is implemented at 6 am each day. You too can check the rates on Indian Oil's website, or by sending an SMS on the number 9224992249.

Type “RSP Dealer code of petrol pump” and send to the above number. Get dealer codes for 39 locations from here.

Topics
budget 2023 petrol prices diesel prices
