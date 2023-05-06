Petrol, diesel prices today, May 6: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady on Saturday across India as per the notification by fuel companies. Petrol and diesel in the national capital Delhi cost ₹96.72 per litre and ₹89.62 a litre, respectively. In Bengaluru, petrol is being sold at 101.94 per litre, while diesel sells at ₹87.89 per litre.

In Rajasthan’s Jaipur, petrol and diesel stood at ₹109.46 and ₹94.61per litre, respectively. The petrol rate in Kolkata is currently ₹106.03 per litre while diesel is retailing at ₹92.76 a litre.

States have different fuel rates as per the levy of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. The prices are changed according to fluctuations in international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country:

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) NOIDA 96.79 89.96 GURUGRAM 96.97 89.84 MUMBAI 106.31 94.27 CHANDIGARH 96.20 84.26 CHENNAI 102.63 94.24

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices on daily basis, doing so by taking into account the international crude oil rates. Fuel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am each day.

The previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was done on May 21 last year.

