Petrol, diesel prices today, May 6: Check latest fuel rates in your city

HT News Desk
May 06, 2023

States have different fuel rates as per the levy of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady on Saturday across India as per the notification by fuel companies. Petrol and diesel in the national capital Delhi cost 96.72 per litre and 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Bengaluru, petrol is being sold at 101.94 per litre, while diesel sells at 87.89 per litre.

In Rajasthan’s Jaipur, petrol and diesel stood at 109.46 and 94.61per litre, respectively. The petrol rate in Kolkata is currently 106.03 per litre while diesel is retailing at 92.76 a litre.

States have different fuel rates as per the levy of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. The prices are changed according to fluctuations in international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country:

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
NOIDA96.7989.96
GURUGRAM96.9789.84
MUMBAI106.3194.27
CHANDIGARH96.2084.26
CHENNAI102.6394.24

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices on daily basis, doing so by taking into account the international crude oil rates. Fuel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am each day.

The previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was done on May 21 last year.

