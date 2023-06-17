Petrol, diesel prices on June 17: What are latest rates in your city?

Petrol and diesel prices across the country remained unchanged in most major cities on Saturday, even as there were minor changes to fuel rates in some other locations. This means that since May 21 last year, there has been no pan-India revision to fuel prices. Representational Image

On June 11, however, Punjab revised value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, increasing the rates by 93 paise and 89 paise per litre respectively.

Fuel prices on June 17

In Delhi, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to retail at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 respectively, while customers in Mumbai must continue to pay ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol and ₹94.27 for an equal quantity of diesel.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.42 ₹ 92.17 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chennai ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.70 ₹ 93.92 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.93 Noida ₹ 96.77 ₹ 89.71

How are fuel prices calculated in India?

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum review fuel prices on a daily basis; rates, whether revised or unchanged, are implemented at 6 am each day. These are calculated by taking into account factors such as the price of crude oil in the international market, etc.

How to check fuel prices?

This can be done with an SMS. Send a message on 92249 92249 in the following format: “RSP (space) dealer code of petrol pump”

